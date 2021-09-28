Sweet treats with a ‘Dose of Sugar’

Takeout Tuesday: Dose of Sugar on Live in the D

There’s a new coffee shop and bakery in Hamtramck where you can enjoy unique desserts along with a nice cup of java. It’s called “Dose of Sugar” and Jason Carr chatted with Yasmine Montalvo, the co-owner, to learn more.

Montalvo explained that she started as a home baker. From there she teamed up with her partner who is all about coffee and created Dose of Sugar.

The bakery features breakfast pastries, oatmeal cream pies, creative cheesecakes, lattes, nitro brews, milkshakes and more. For the fall, they are offering a pumpkin spice cake along with their 24 ‘Carrot’ Magic Cake.

Montalvo says Dose of Sugar is such a unique place because of its diversity of people and food, along with its eye-catching interior design.

