Take a spin around Detroit in a vintage taxi cab

Taking a tour of Detroit is a popular way to learn about what makes this city amazing. Did you know that you can enjoy a tour in a classic car? Vintage Taxi Tours offers trips to local landmarks in a 1953 Chrysler New Yorker, all while learning interesting nuggets of history. For this week’s Try It Out Tuesday, Vintage Taxi Tours owner Devin Sykes took Kila Peeples out for a spin, and told her what inspired him to create this cool business, and showed her some of the places he stops on the tours.

Sykes was living in Florida when he decided to move to the Motor City, following a desire to be in the city that was the home of his favorite thing, cars. He became interested in cars at a young age, thanks to his grandfather who introduced him to classic cars, and their history. In 2020, after moving here, Sykes wanted to share his passion for cars and history, so he bought the New Yorker, restored it, and created Vintage Taxi Tours. The tours are broken up into categories such as historic taverns, Detroit essentials, and, of course, automotive. The car can also be rented for parties, weddings, and pictures.

To learn more about Vintage Taxi Tours, watch the video above.