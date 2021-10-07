Whiskey will be flowing and people will be strolling this weekend

From whiskey to fall brews and free pumpkins, there’s a lot happening this weekend in Detroit and across the metro area.

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion wants to get you in the spooky spirit with the Halloween Stroll. The outdoor event gives guests a chance to stroll through pumpkin patches, scarecrow row, singing and dancing skeletons, a spooky carousel house and more. The annual event also features fall treats, along with Oktoberfest beers, hard ciders, wine and cocktails for the adults. Thursday, October 7 is the first night of the Halloween Stroll at Canterbury Village. The event will be again held select dates throughout October.

The Dequindre Cut will be filled with fun during the Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally. More than 50 food trucks will line the Dequindre Cut. The plans also include live music, free pumpkins and an interactive mural. Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally will take place from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10. The cost is $5 per adult and free for anyone under 18.

Over in Farmington Hills, there will be some “Whiskey Business.” That’s the name of a whiskey tasting event that organizers say will include 100 whiskeys from around the world. Whiskey Business will be held Friday, October 8 at the Meridian Event Center. Tickets for the evening event can be purchased online.