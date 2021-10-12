Share some laughs with this Detroit native this Sweetest Day

Get ready to laugh this Sweetest Day with comedian Jeff Horste, a Detroit native who has appeared on Comedy Central’s “Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City” and “Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level.”

Horste joined Jason Carr to talk about his upcoming comedy shows in Detroit and his features on Comedy Central.

The comedian says working with Kevin Hart was fantastic. He says on “Hart of the City,” Hart highlighted some of the comedy in the city of Detroit and from that he was generous enough to give him his first half hour comedy special.

Horste will be performing live on October 15th and 16th at Funny Detroit Comedy Club located in Bert’s Warehouse. He says he is excited to see his family and people he grew up with at his shows.

