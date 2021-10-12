What are the perks of adopting a dog?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

You might have heard the term that dogs are a man’s best friend, but there is a lot more to that than you may realize.

Bringing a dog into your life can have benefits beyond just companionship. October is National Adopt A Shelter Dog Month, and Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane joined Tati Amare to explain the benefits of adding a pet to your family.

She also introduced a pet that is in need of a home, and a “Live in the D” sponsor, The Mike Morse Law Firm, will pay the standard adoption fees for this week’s pet. Meet Zuri, an adult Besengi mix, who is shy at first but eager to learn and love her new family. Zuri is full of energy and ready to find her place at her new home.

Like Zuri, there are many pets at Michigan Humane who are seeking a loving family, and the benefits for adding a new dog to your home are many. Chrisman said some of those perks include staying active and exercising more by going on walks with them; support in mental health by reducing stress and loneliness; and two more benefits of having a dog might be that it can help lower blood pressure, and increase your cognitive function, Chrisman added.

For more information about Zuri, and the benefits of having a dog, watch the video above.

Click or tap here to learn more about Michigan Humane and the animals it has available for adoption.