3 fun crafts to get your kids in the Halloween spirit

Halloween is just around the corner and what better way to get the kids excited than to do some crafts! Whether it’s spooky decorations or something fun to play with, the whole family will enjoy these three Halloween-inspired crafts.

Cute Bat Decorations

Inspired by this craft from Darcy and Brian.

Halloween Bat Decorations (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Materials Needed

Clothes Pins

Black Acrylic Paint

Paint Brush

Scrap Cardboard

Round White Coffee Filters

Washable Markers

Water bottle that will spritz

Black Construction Paper

Scissors

Glue

Googly eyes

White Gel Pen

Directions

Paint the clothespins black. To keep your hands mess-free, first, attach them to a scarp piece of cardboard so you can hold that instead of the clothes pins. Make sure to cover all sides of the pins. Set them aside to dry. Flatten out the coffee filter and have the kids color in fun designs using dark-colored markers like blue, purple, and black. The whole filter doesn’t need to be colored but it should be mostly colored in. Place the filters on a waterproof matt or zip lock back and thoroughly spritz them with water. They should be completely soaked through so the colors run. This should create a cool tie-die effect. Allow them to dry. Using a non-painted clothespin for measurement, cut a rectangle out of the black paper with the same thickness as the clothespin, about 1 inch in length. Cut out a “V” shape into one end to make two ears. Once the coffee filters are dry fold them into fourths and scallop the edge to look like bat wings. Unfold it once and cut a line down the middle leaving about an inch Assemble the bats. Open the clothespin and glue on the wings and ears. Then attach two googly eyes to the front and finish with a few fangs drawn in the white gel pen

Jack-O-Lantern Sun Catcher

Inspired by this craft from Entertain Your Toddler.

Jack-O-Lantern Sun Catcher (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Materials Needed

Orange Tissue Paper

Black and Green Construction Paper

Clear Contact Paper

Painters/Masking tape

Pencil/pen

Scissors

Directions

Cut the orange tissue paper into small 1-2″ by 1-2″ squares - these do not need to be perfect Cut the black paper into similarly small triangles Cut the green paper into stems, this can be elaborate curly cues or simple rectangles Cut out two 10″ sections of clear contact paper. On one sheet draw the outline of your pumpkin. Make sure this is on the actual contact paper and not the side you will peel off. Peel off the contact paper and set it down on the table, sticky side up. Fasten it to the table with masking tape Have the kids decorate their pumpkins using the paper cutouts. The triangles can be used for the eyes and mouth, and finish them with a stem. Peel off the back of the other contact paper and laminate your masterpiece. Be sure to press out all air Cut out the pumpkin and hang it in a window.

Spooky Slime

Inspired by this craft from Little Bins for Little Hands.

Spooky Slime (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Materials Needed

3 cups of foam shaving cream (not gel)

Food coloring

1/2 cup of white glue

1/2 tsp of baking soda

1 tbs of saline solution

Spooky mix-ins like spiders or googly eyes

Directions