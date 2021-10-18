3 fun crafts to get your kids in the Halloween spirit

Halloween is just around the corner and what better way to get the kids excited than to do some crafts! Whether it’s spooky decorations or something fun to play with, the whole family will enjoy these three Halloween-inspired crafts.
Cute Bat Decorations
Inspired by this craft from Darcy and Brian.
Materials Needed
Clothes Pins
Black Acrylic Paint
Paint Brush
Scrap Cardboard
Round White Coffee Filters
Washable Markers
Water bottle that will spritz
Black Construction Paper
Scissors
Glue
Googly eyes
White Gel Pen
Directions
- Paint the clothespins black. To keep your hands mess-free, first, attach them to a scarp piece of cardboard so you can hold that instead of the clothes pins. Make sure to cover all sides of the pins. Set them aside to dry.
- Flatten out the coffee filter and have the kids color in fun designs using dark-colored markers like blue, purple, and black. The whole filter doesn’t need to be colored but it should be mostly colored in.
- Place the filters on a waterproof matt or zip lock back and thoroughly spritz them with water. They should be completely soaked through so the colors run. This should create a cool tie-die effect. Allow them to dry.
- Using a non-painted clothespin for measurement, cut a rectangle out of the black paper with the same thickness as the clothespin, about 1 inch in length. Cut out a “V” shape into one end to make two ears.
- Once the coffee filters are dry fold them into fourths and scallop the edge to look like bat wings. Unfold it once and cut a line down the middle leaving about an inch
- Assemble the bats. Open the clothespin and glue on the wings and ears. Then attach two googly eyes to the front and finish with a few fangs drawn in the white gel pen
Jack-O-Lantern Sun Catcher
Inspired by this craft from Entertain Your Toddler.
Materials Needed
Orange Tissue Paper
Black and Green Construction Paper
Clear Contact Paper
Painters/Masking tape
Pencil/pen
Scissors
Directions
- Cut the orange tissue paper into small 1-2″ by 1-2″ squares - these do not need to be perfect
- Cut the black paper into similarly small triangles
- Cut the green paper into stems, this can be elaborate curly cues or simple rectangles
- Cut out two 10″ sections of clear contact paper. On one sheet draw the outline of your pumpkin. Make sure this is on the actual contact paper and not the side you will peel off.
- Peel off the contact paper and set it down on the table, sticky side up. Fasten it to the table with masking tape
- Have the kids decorate their pumpkins using the paper cutouts. The triangles can be used for the eyes and mouth, and finish them with a stem.
- Peel off the back of the other contact paper and laminate your masterpiece. Be sure to press out all air
- Cut out the pumpkin and hang it in a window.
Spooky Slime
Inspired by this craft from Little Bins for Little Hands.
Materials Needed
3 cups of foam shaving cream (not gel)
Food coloring
1/2 cup of white glue
1/2 tsp of baking soda
1 tbs of saline solution
Spooky mix-ins like spiders or googly eyes
Directions
- In a bowl mix together the shaving cream and foo coloring until you reach the desired color
- Add in the glue, then the baking soda, and finally the saline solution, mixing after each addition.
- The mixture should start to clump together and separate from the bowl after mixing in the saline solution. If it is still too sticky, add in a few more drops of saline solution to get it to the right consistency. Knead the slime with your hands to thoroughly combine everything.
- Add in your spooky mix-ins and enjoy.
- Store in an air-tight container