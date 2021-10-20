Start your day with a stretch before you leave the bed

Are you the kind of person who jumps out of bed right when your alarm goes off? Or maybe just lays there a few minutes scrolling through your phone? Health and Fitness expert Jody Trierweiler says there’s another way you should start your day, with light stretching. Jody spoke to Jason Carr about the benefits of doing stretches in bed and showed some that are easy to do.

Jody said doing stretches before getting out of bed will help kickstart your parasympathetic nervous system which is relaxation in your body. It will also release endorphins, which cues your happiness. The stretches also help to get your spinal fluid circulating and your muscles warmed up. Jody said this should only take three minutes to do, and you can remind yourself to do the stretches with a sticky note or a message on your alarm.

Watch the video above to see the stretches Jody suggests to do before you start your day!