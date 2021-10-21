Pack your weekend with LEGOs, pumpkins, wagon rides and a bonfire

What’s Happening In The D on Live in the D

Halloween is just around the corner, and the festivities are in full swing in Detroit and across the area.

If you’re looking for something fun for the family this weekend, we put together a list of a few events you might want to check out:

Corktown’s Annual Children’s Pumpkin Festival will offer a costume parade, fortune telling, a candy station and games. The festival will be held in the Murphy Playground at Porter Street and Brooklyn Street. Corktown’s Annual Children’s Pumpkin Festival runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 23.

Over in Bloomfield Hills, you can check out the Fall Festival at Bowers School Farm. The family can hop on a wagon ride, visit the farm animals, pick pumpkins and even try out archery. The festival is happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Instead of Trick or Treat, it will be “Brick or Treat” at LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Auburn Hills. Guests can experience Halloween-themed LEGO creations, including a giant Jack o’ Lantern and MINILAND Detroit that’s been taken over by skeletons and spiders. Brick or Treat at LEGOLAND Discovery Center runs through Halloween.

You can heat up at the Bonfire Bash at Three Cedars Farm in Northville. The event will feature hayrides, a corn maze, face painting, and of course, a big bonfire that starts at dusk. The Bonfire Bash is Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.