This song will have you out of contol

Today on Music Monday we were joined by a talented singer who sang the national anthem at the 2021 Komen Detroit Race for the Cure.

R&B singer-songwriter Chrissii Key chatted with Tati Amare to talk about her upcoming album and tour. Key says her new album will be released in 2022 and will feature songs about life, love, and the human experience.

Key says she is looking forward to consistently performing in front of live audiences. She says the pandemic was a tough time, but it taught her patience.

Watch the video above for full interview and to hear Chrissii Key perform “Out Of My Control.”