Halloween can be extra spooky for your pets -- here’s how you can protect them

Halloween will be filled with costumes, candy and colorful decorations, which are fun for the kids, but they can be hazardous when it comes to your pets.

Anna Chrisman, with Michigan Humane, spoke with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare about what pet owners can do to protect their furry friends this Halloween.

Chrisman reminded pet parents to keep all candy out of reach of their furry loved ones. She also recommended keeping pets away from the door during Halloween, and even putting them in a crate or a separate room to help keep them calm.

Chrisman said putting your pet in a costume can be a source of stress. If you decide to put your pet in a costume, take it slow when dressing them up and make sure the costume fits appropriately.

If you’re looking to add a furry friend to the family, Lil’ Smokey is an adorable cat that needs a loving home. To see Lil’ Smokey, watch the video above.