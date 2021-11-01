Detroit Music Award Nominee has his own unique sound

On Live In The D, we love to start our week off with some great music from our talented friends. Today, R&B singer Keith Patterson, who has been nominated for a Detroit Music Award and winner of an episode of Showtime at the Apollo, chatted with Tati Amare to talk about his music.

The R&B singer says he considers his genre as modern vintage. He says it is his own lane where he takes the old school sound and mixes it with the new blend of music.

Unfortunately, touring for his latest project “It’s So Beautiful” was put on hold due to the pandemic. However, Patterson says music was all he had during the pandemic and when he was in the studio ideas came pouring in.

Patterson says he has Christmas albums and visuals dropping soon.

Watch the video above for the full interview and to listen to his song “You Didn’t Really Love Me.”