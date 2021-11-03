How you can help make a huge difference for veterans returning to civilian lifestyle

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Volunteers of America Michigan is on a mission to help veterans get reliable transportation, and you can help to make it happen.

Volunteers of America Michigan is holding a Veterans Day Car Giveaway help get our heroes back on the road. The organization is seeking car donations, along with financial donations, to help the cause.

Laura LeBlanc, Vice President of Development and Communications with Volunteers of America Michigan, spoke with Live In The D host Tati Amare about the challenges veterans can face while transitioning back to civilian life.

LeBlanc stressed that having reliable transportation is key for veterans to be able to maintain a job and housing when they return to a civilian lifestyle.

To donate to the Veterans Day Car Giveaway, click here or call 855-VOA-DONATE.

Ad

Watch the video above to learn more.