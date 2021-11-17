How to bring local flavors to your holiday table

This Thanksgiving might be more meaningful to people as they gather around the table and share food with loved ones they haven’t been with for quite some time.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This Thanksgiving might be more meaningful to people as they gather around the table and share food with loved ones they haven’t been with for quite some time.

There are also other ways to make your meal more special, such as featuring locally sourced items.

Marcus Reliford, Director of the new Meijer Rivertown Market in Detroit, shared his thoughts on local products that are sold at the store that would be good for Thanksgiving.

He suggested Wallace scones, Gus & Grey jams and jellies and For Heaven’s Cakes sweet potato pie, among other items.

Reliford stressed that shopping local helps support our community and helps it grow. He also said that you can discover new items from your community.

Watch the video above to learn more about Meijer Rivertown Market and its local products.