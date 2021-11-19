Here’s where you can get ‘Hard To Find’ sneakers

Hard To Find Shop on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s a top-secret event in Detroit -- and we’ve got a first look.

It’s a new shopping experience that gives you the opportunity to pick up something highly prized for that sneaker head in your life.

“Live in the D” host Tati Amare chatted with Garry Thaniel, the general manager of Sneakers at eBay, about how you can find rare shoes for your loved ones or yourself.

There is a hidden sneaker mecca in the D called the “Hard To Find” sneaker pop-up.

This pop-up will put rare sneakers front and center ahead of the holiday season, to give Detroiters a head start on a unique gift, Thaniel said.

Though this event is specifically for Detroiters, anyone can get a so-called “hard to find” sneaker through eBay.

The general manger explained that the pop-up is a sneaker experience, similar to scrolling the eBay site.

Ad

The walls are lined with rare items such as the Wu-Tang Dunks, Dior Jordan 1′s and more. A few celebrity shoes also will be featured, including a pair of Air Force Ones worn by Fat Joe, as well as a pair of Kanye West BAPE shoes from the “College Dropout” album era.

The pop-up is located on Michigan Avenue between Eighth and Trumbull this weekend.

For those who can’t make it to the pop-up, you can always shop for rare sneaker on eBay, Thaniel said.

Watch the video to learn more.