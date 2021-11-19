There are some big movies with big stars coming out this weekend

There are some big movies with some big stars coming out this weekend.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Live In The D host Jason Carr to talk about The Power of the Dog, Bruised, and King Richard.

First, Russell says The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, and Kristen Dunst. He says the movie is about two brothers, Phil Burbank and George, who own a ranch and once George shows up with his new wife, it causes a rift between the two.

Russell got to chat with some cast members from The Power of the Dog. Cumberbatch says it was liberating playing a character completely different than himself, but it does not put him in a position where he wants to go around and hate on the world before it hates him. Dunst says she loves doing dark comedies and says she does the “spinny things” to feel out of it or to play drunk because it puts her off balance in a way. Russell gives this movie four and a half reels.

Ad

Next, Russell talks about the movie Bruised which stars Halle Berry and is also her directorial debut. The movie is about a lady who started out in the UFC and MMA and loses her last fight then goes away from the game, but something pulls her back in.

Russell also got to chat with Berry about her directorial debut and some of her favorite fighters. Berry says she loves the “fight game” and as a kid she was a big boxing fan watching Muhammad Ali and Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns, who were heroes to her because she did not have a father in her home. She says when this script came along, it was right up her alley because this genre is so winning to her and was what she understood and loved. She expressed how she has always loved rooting for the underdog and loves watching characters find redemption. Russell gave this movie three and a half reels.

Finally, Russell says the movie King Richard starring Will Smith is generating huge Oscar buzz. Russell says Smith is playing Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and does an excellent job in this movie. He also says this movie goes to show the hard work and dedication a father puts into his daughters and family to get them to where he wanted them to be and should be. Russell gives this movie four and a half reels.

Ad

Watch the video above for full interview and movie reviews from Greg Russell.