Time to start holiday shopping at Eastern Market

With the tree ceremony tonight in Detroit, the holiday season is officially here. That means it is time to deck the halls and hunt for giFt. One place you can do both is at the Holiday Market at the Eastern Market which starts this Sunday, November 21.

This brings together local vendors with unique items and you can get your Christmas tree and wreaths there as well.

Chet Szuber from Huron View Tree Farms and Stephanie Whitfield, owner and designer of Salika’s Jewels, joined Live In The D host Jason Carr to talk about some of things they offer.

Szuber says his Christmas tree farm is northeast Michigan near Alpena, Michigan. He says he will have a variety of trees at the market including Fraser fir, Douglas fir, Scotch Pine, and Cayden fir. He also says they offer wreaths, garlands, candy canes, center pieces, kissing balls, and pretty much anything people need to decorate their home for Christmas.

Whitfield says she has made a lot of jewelry over that last two months and is excited and ready to see everyone. She says she has been a part of the Holiday Market for eight years, love the family that they have at the market, and enjoys seeing people coming out. She expressed she especially loves the Sunday market because they do not have to compete with everything else.

Holiday Markets at Eastern Market start this Sunday and will run every Sunday until Christmas. Also, if you want to get fresh food for your Thanksgiving dinner, do not forget Eastern Market’s special Tuesday Market happens November 23rd.

Watch the video above for the full interview and more information about the Holiday Markets.