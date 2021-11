What’s the best Thanksgiving dinner dish?

We here at Live in the D love food -- and we love debating food. To help settle it, we’ve launched the Thanksgiving Dinner Showdown Bracket, made up of 16 of our favorite Turkey Day eats.

Our top two seeds, turkey and stuffing, have made it to the final matchup! Which will take home the win?

You can vote in Round 4 (the final!) below: