Here’s an idea for your Thanksgiving Eve meal

Everything about this week is gearing up for the big Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, but what are you eating for Thanksgiving Eve?

Instead of cooking two meals this week, how about grabbing a Detroit Style Pizza?

Live In The D’s Michelle Oliver got the details on a tasty pizza spot in Corktown that’s known for their unique pizza toppings.

Kristen Calverley and Chef Nate Peck, co-owner of Michigan & Trumbull, joined Michelle to tell her all about their pizzeria.

Michigan & Trumbull is a Detroit-style pizzeria. Calverley said that the restaurant prides itself on creating fresh and innovative toppings, and all of them are made in-house daily.

One of the specialty pizzas featured on the show was the pierogi pizza. It’s topped with mozzarella, cheddar, caramelized onions, mashed red skin potatoes, sour cream, and chives. This is one of the monthly pizzas that they create in support of a charity. Part of the proceeds from the pizza of the month go towards the Black and Missing Foundation.

The pizzeria also featured their double pepperoni, Fungi pizza, and barbeque seasoned waffle fries.

Michigan & Trumbull is open today from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. in celebration of being featured on Live In The D.

