Ready to cook your Thanksgiving meal safely? Here’s how to do it

Thanksgiving is supposed to be filled with food, family and fun, so the last thing you’ll want to deal with is a fire because of something going wrong while you’re cooking a delicious meal.

However, the National Fire Protection Association said Thanksgiving is the top day of the year for home fires. There are steps you can take to avoid a holiday dinner disaster.

Kidde fire safety educator Sharon Cooksey’s advice includes taking certain steps before you even begin cooking.

She said to clean residual fats and greases from your oven, because heat can reignite them. Cooksey also said to clear your countertops.

Fashion might not be the first thing you think about while making your feast, but according to Cooksey, clothing really matters while cooking. She strongly recommends rolling up your sleeves or wearing short sleeves.

When it’s time to start cooking, create a 3-foot ring of safety around a cooktop to keep kids and dogs away, Cooksey said. She also stressed that you should turn off your cooktop before you leave the room.

When dinner is over and everyone has filled up on turkey, mashed potatoes and pie, you’ll want to put the leftovers away.

Cooksey said pets may try to jump up and grab food from the stovetop, and in the process, they may turn the burner on, which could lead to a fire. Another step to pulling off a safe and delicious Thanksgiving dinner is to make sure all of your appliances are turned off and unplugged.

You can find more ways to keep your home and family safe for the Thanksgiving holiday by clicking here or by watching the video above.