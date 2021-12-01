How to know if cosmetic surgery is right for you

Is Cosmetic Surgery Right for You? on Live in the D

As we wrap up 2021 and look forward to 2022, you may be thinking about a new look with a fresh start.

Plastic surgery is becoming more and more popular while helping some patients feel better about themselves. You might be wondering if this is right for you.

There are multiple factors you should think about when considering plastic surgery. Doctor Delorean Griffin with Griffin Plastic Surgery appeared on “Live In The D” to share some advice.

Dr. Griffin said you should have realistic expectations when you’re thinking about undergoing plastic surgery. He also said you should understand the recovery process and know that it can be painful at times.

When it comes to what you should look for in a surgeon, Dr. Griffin encourages you to look beyond their patient’s before and after photos. You’ll want to make sure the surgeon is board certified, as well as ask tough questions regarding medical malpractice suits and how many surgeries a doctor has performed.

Watch the video above to hear more from Dr. Griffin.