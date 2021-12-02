3 ways to experience the magic of the holidays in downtown Plymouth this season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re looking for a spot for holiday shopping, dining and fun festivities, you might want to check out downtown Plymouth, the Downtown Development Authority Chair, Kerri Pollard, said.

Here are three ways to get in on the fun.

1. Check out the family-friendly festivities.

The Mistletoe Market is a special event that offers a chance to shop from all Michigan-made vendors. It runs from noon to 9 p.m. at The Gathering on Penniman Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 2.

2. The shopping

The fun from The Gathering will flow into Christmas in Plymouth, which is a special shopping and dining event that runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can even get in the holiday spirit by taking a horse and carriage ride. The event’s organizer, Rob Parent, called it a “slice of Frankenmuth” right here in Metro Detroit.

3. The whole experience

Did you realize this? The area features more than 40 stores and boutiques, along with more than 30 restaurants and more than 20 spas, salons and barber shops.

Watch the video above or click or tap here for more details about the festivities in downtown Plymouth.