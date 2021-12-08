Thinking of buying a pool table or hot tub? Ask yourself these questions first

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Plenty of people are looking to step up their home entertainment these days.

Pool tables and hot tubs are just a few ways to amp up the fun and beat the winter blues at home. But before you set out to go shopping in the store or online, you should first do a little bit of homework.

Pool tables

Tony Palmeri, with Allstate Home Leisure, said there are a few questions you should ask yourself before purchasing a pool table:

Do you have space for it? Palmeri says for a standard 8-foot pool table, you will want about a 13-foot by 17-foot playing area.

What design style matches your home? Look around the space and see if something more classic or post-modern would be a good match.

Who is going to use it? Will this be used mostly by adults or kids? Is it for leisure playing or more competitive games?

The answer to these questions will help you determine if you have the space for a pool table, as well as what will best suit your home and family.

Hot tubs

When it comes to hot tubs, Palmeri said they can be enjoyed all year-round. However, there are a couple things worth noting before making the purchase.

In the winter months, you’ll want to heat them to around 100 degrees to 102 degrees, and in the summer you’ll want to turn down the heat to around 90 degrees or lower, in order to get the most comfortable experience. There are also options like eco-mode to help with energy savings during the summer season.

Palmeri also offered advice on buying everything from dart boards to patio furniture. Watch the video above to learn more.

