This Auburn Hills based accesories collection has one of Oprah’s favorite things!

Live In The D is all about shopping local and this local item landed on Oprah’s Favorite Things list for 2021.

The item was the Kelsey cross-body satchel and it’s made by K. Carroll Accessories in Auburn Hills.

Host Tati Amare spoke with the owner and founder, Kelly Carroll Burgin about her special accessories.

Kelly said that she has been in the business for almost 20 years and continues to make affordably priced bags for women. Their products have been on Oprah’s list before but this year one of her new products was listed the Kelsey Crossbody. The purse has lots of pockets to fit everything you need throughout your daily life without cramming everything in a small bag or carrying a large bag.

K. Carroll Accessories has also just revealed a new men’s line. Like the women’s line, the men’s line has RIFD protection to keep your credit cards from getting scanned in your bag which eliminates the use of wallets. Kelly also plans to add lots of fun colors for the women’s line in her upcoming spring collection.

Watch the video to learn more.