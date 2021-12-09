3 things to consider when choosing new floors

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

New floors can transform the look and feel of your home, but they also involve some big decision-making.

So, where should you start?

Tiffany Moore, with 50 Floor, spoke with “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare about some considerations to make when you’re looking to buy new flooring for your home.

When it comes to choosing the right type of floors, Moore said you should think about your lifestyle and how much foot traffic the space gets.

She also recommends considering how prone an area is to spills, along with the durability of the type of flooring you want to add to your home.

Moore encouraged homeowners to keep the size or square footage of a space in mind because this will directly impact the price you pay.

Watch the video above to learn more about 50 Floor and the process of getting new flooring for your home.