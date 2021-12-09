Thinking about buying a fur? Consider these 3 things first

Days of Giving: Dittrich on Live in the D

Looking for some warm and stylish gift ideas?

Clarence Albert, a sales representative at Dittrick Furs, shared some of these with “Live in the D” host Tati Amare. The “Live in the D” Days of Giving contest features a variety of fun gift ideas, as well -- along with fun shopping and holiday experiences to enjoy around town.

This season, Albert said, vests, capes and light-weight jackets are trending.

Dittrick Furs has been in business since 1893.

What has kept the business going is the quality of the service and the quality of the merchandise, Albert said.

Albert referred to Dittrick Furs as a one-stop shop because anything that needs to be done can be done in-store, including customizations, he said.

Here are three things to consider when buying fur, according to Albert:

Ask yourself: Is this item for everyday use, or special occasions? This affects fashion choices such as style, material and length. Quality. Higher quality is going to last longer and look better. Care and customer service. Fur is an investment, and requires care to maintain its beauty.

