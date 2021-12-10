Stocking stuffers for the loved ones on your list

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and we’re all shopping, and getting the big day, but one important element we can’t forget are stocking stuffers for the family. We’ve got some suggestions that are sure to please some people on your list.

Host Tati Amare chatted with James Zahn, Senior Editor with the Toy Insider, to give us the scoop on what’s hot.

Festive family card games from Funco games made the list. Zahn pointed out that the packaging is very festive to go along with all the holiday spirit packed inside. The games include Disney’s Cookie Swap, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and even the classic Chip ‘n Dale.

Another popular item is a cute, nostalgic stuffer called the Surprise Ball. The Surprise Ball now has a mini brand that has 5 toys in one. Zahn also displayed a new toy store that big enough to hold all of the mini-toys.

This is a blast from the past and Tati’s favorite! Care Bear Cutetitos are plush animals that look like burritos. Zahn showed how the Carebear Cutitos come in a wrapper with a snuggly Care Bear along with its own wrap that can be used as a blanket.

To see what other toys Zahn suggested watch the video above to learn more.