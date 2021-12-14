Shop 35 stores in one at this local market!

Ferndale – Located on the corner of Woodward and 9 Mile in Ferndale is a market unlike any other in Metro Detroit.

“We’re outside the norm of the usual shopping experience. Think a mall... for creatives,” explains the Co-Founder of Rustbelt Market, Chris Best.

As you walk around you will spot one small business after another. It’s a concept that Best and his wife first saw in Brooklyn New York called Artists & Fleas. They loved the concept of multiple local vendors under one roof so they decided to bring it back to Michigan in 2011, after speaking with the owners there.

The market is a great way for small shops, like Copper Cornerstore to get their start.

“So Copper Cornerstone is a modern-day general store. So we source everything as locally as possible and everything is sustainably made and ethically made,” explains the Co-owner, Sandra Scott.

Opening up in the Rustbelt Market has been great for her business with its consistent foot traffic. She also mentioned that having a space to set up shop really enhanced the shoppers’ experience when compared to an online store.

In Ania Brozda’s case, it gave her business, Manawellness, a second wind. The gem, crystal, and mineral shop owner used to have a store but COVID caused her to have to close her doors.

“We were here for the Holiday Market last year, Brozda explains. “And then a couple of people moved out and they asked us if we would like to become a vendor, we were so blown away.”

Brozda says this opportunity has allowed her business to grow and has aided her in spreading the word about her burgeoning CBD business as well.

Others have gone on from this place, to open their own location, like Not Sorry Goods, who just opened up a shop on Woodward.

“It is a tremendously rewarding experience,” says Best.

Currently, they have around 30 vendors selling a wide range of items including artwork, home décor, jewelry, clothing, plants, food, cards, frames, and even taxidermy. Each business has its own space to set up, so you feel as though you are walking by a bunch of mini-stores, each with its own personality. When you feel like taking a break from shopping, you can always grab a coffee or a drink at their in-house bar.

While the vendors may grow and change over time, you can always find something cool or unique.

The Rustbelt Market’s holiday hours begin today. They will be open every day until Christmas eve. Their hours are 11 am to 7 pm on weekdays, 11 am to 9 pm on weekends, and 11 am to 3 pm on Christmas Eve.