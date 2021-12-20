Here are some thoughtful and trendy gifts for fashionistas

We all know that holiday shopping can be fun, but let’s face it, we all have someone that is impossible to shop for.

This is especially important for that one person in your life who is very particular about style. What do you get them?

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined Live In the D hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr to share some ideas to prevent butterflies while shopping.

Jon said lavender is huge this season. He emphasized that it is not typically known as a fall or winter color, but that is the whole point because it is unexpected. He also said that deep periwinkle is the color of the year. He also said this color could be transitioned into spring in 2022.

The style editor also said that the fringe is a design detail you can look forward to seeing this season. He said the new standard of fringe is known as “carwash fringe,” adding that bigger is better.

Jon said butterflies are a huge trend too. He said a fun way to buy something for fashionistas would be to buy butterfly patches, butterfly feathers, or butterfly charms.

