This place serves up a twist on authentic Greek cuisine

From flaming Saganaki to Souvlaki with a garlic kick, there’s a place in Dearborn that’s serving up Greek flavors with a twist. Modern Greek & Salad Bar offers steak, seafood, flatbread pizzas, burgers, wraps and more all in one spot.

Sam Haidar and Hussein, who are the co-owners of Modern Greek & Salad Bar, made an appearance during Live In The D’s Takeout Tuesday segment to talk about what’s on their menu. They highlighted dishes like surf and turf and a modern Greek salad with beets that are pickled in-house.

Haidar said they started Modern Greek & Salad Bar to help take the problems out of dinner by offering something for everyone. Haidar and Wazne also said Modern Greek & Salad Bar will be rolling out a new brunch menu at the start of the new year.

Modern Greek & Salad Bar is located at 22001 Michigan Ave. in downtown Dearborn.

Watch the video above to see some of the dishes on the menu.