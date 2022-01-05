Try tea as your new relaxing drink

Looking to relax more in 2022? How about a cup of tea? Many people only think of tea when they are sick but what if tea became your go-to relaxation drink? It may even be able to replace your morning cup of joe.

Lisa McDonald, owner of TeaHaus in Ann Arbor, explained a fun alternative way to enjoy tea and different flavors you can try to get away from the caffeinated drinks.

McDonald is a Tea Sommelier who studied in Europe and loves loose tea. She explained that you can buy tea from TeaHaus by the gram. It comes as loose leaf tea instead of bagged tea - you can have a little more fun brewing loose tea. McDonald started by scooping out a teaspoon of loose tea, then added it to a vessel or tea basket. You then pour your heated water over it and set your timer. Once it’s ready you can strain it and it’s ready to go.

There are all kinds of herbal teas to choose from when picking a caffeine-free tea. McDonald featured a large assortment of fruit teas that she says can be great for curbing the calories from juice. She even suggests mixing the fruit tea with sparkling water for a similar taste.

TeaHaus is located in the Kerrytown Area in Ann Arbor.

