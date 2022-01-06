Don’t let the chilly weather keep you from checking out events happening this weekend

Yes, there is a chill in the air, but that actually will be a good thing for a couple of the events that are happening around the D this weekend. One of them being the First Friday: Fire and Ice event in downtown Holly. This is the first time the town has ever held an event like this, with live ice carvings, and a chili cook-off. Plus, businesses will be open for some post holiday shopping. Fire and Ice will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and it’s a free event, but if you want to be a judge, or sample the chili entries, you have to buy a wristband for $5.

If you are looking to do something indoors, there is Family Night Out at the Troy Community Center. Enjoy playing basketball, swimming in the pools, and other fun games in the gym. Family Night Out is happening Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and is $6 for Troy residents and $8 for non-residents.

Après Ski is coming back to Ferndale Project this weekend. You can skip the snow and go right to the cocktails on the ski lodge themed patio. There will be hearty bites, and drinks to sip on, from Ferndale Project and Eastern Market Brewing Company. You can chill on the patio and pay full price for drinks, or you can purchase the “lift ticket” which gives you 50% off of draft beers.

For more information, watch the video above.