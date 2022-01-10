Life-changing events inspires this local artist’s songwriting journey

Singer-songwriter Trey Simon has performed all over Detroit and the metro area, he has been on Live in the D, and the Ford Fireworks. His music styles range from blues to gospel, but recent events in his life has him writing about a topic that inspire many songs, love. Simon spoke to Tati Amare on this week’s Music Monday about his current songwriting journey, his new song “The Impossible”, and what inspired him to write it.

Simon began making music after picking up his grandfather’s guitar and learning that he was a traveling musician who played at many state fairs and festivals. While learning about the blues and gospel music, he was introduced to singer-songwriters like Ray LaMontagne, Amos Lee, and Ryan Adams. He said they inspired him to dig deeper into his own abilities in writing songs. Now, he is using his experiences, like his recent wedding and marriage, to create songs. His new song, “The Impossible”, is about the struggles and triumphs of a marriage.

To hear more about Trey Simon, and to hear his song “The Impossible”, watch the video above.