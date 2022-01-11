How to pick the right health care coverage

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Choosing the right health care plan can be a difficult decision.

You want to be properly covered in case something happens, but keeping the personal costs down is a top priority for many.

We spoke to the experts at Priority Health to get their advice on how to get the best health care coverage for you and your family.

First of all, when can you sign up for health care?

Open enrollment is generally from Nov. 1 until Dec. 15, but the Biden administration extended that deadline until Jan. 15. This is the time when you can sign up for new health care coverage, or change your current coverage plan. You can sign up online through the federal marketplace, or through a private insurer.

Here’s what you should consider when picking a plan:

1) Consider your family’s needs.

Is there an expensive prescription your son needs to take regularly? Do you plan to have a child in the next year? How many people in your family need vision care? Do you make frequent trips to the ER? These are all good questions to ask yourself when picking a plan.

There are a lot of options out there; knowing what is important to you will help narrow down those options.

2) Check for subsidies.

Many people can save money if they qualify for a subsidy.

According to Priority Health, there are hundreds of thousands of people in the state of Michigan without health insurance that would actually qualify for some sort of subsidy. With some subsidies, you can pay as low as $10 a month for health insurance.

3) Understand the plan’s network.

Is there a hospital system you like working with? Is there a doctor your family would prefer to use? Having your doctors in-network can save you a lot of money, so making sure your preferred providers accept your insurance is key.

4) Ask yourself: Do you plan to travel?

If you plan to go on many trips this year, and know you will need medical care out of state, you may want to look into additional travel insurance. Priority Health has a variety of travel plans so you can pick the best one for you, the group said.

If you would like more help picking the right plan, you can visit Priority Health online, or call 833.997.1344 for personal assistance.