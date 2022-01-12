How to help struggling children overcome challenges and be successful

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Parents and guardians have spent more time with their children during the last nearly two years of a global pandemic, and they might have noticed their children encountering struggles.

Those struggles could be caused by any number of things, but the important thing is for parents not to ignore any signs they might be seeing.

Lori Shaffer, a speech pathologist with MetroEHS Pediatric Therapy, said some signs to be aware of in children include:

Not talking.

Not wanting hugs from loved ones.

Acting withdrawn.

Walking on their toes.

Trouble eating.

There are a wide range of causes for the issues listed above, but there are also ways to help children overcome these challenges.

Shaffer said a number of pediatric therapies might be beneficial to children. These can include occupational, physical, feeding, mental health and more.

She said MetroEHS provides pediatric therapy services to children ages 18 months through 7 years old, including those who are on the autism spectrum.

Shaffer said each of the nine centers located across Metro Detroit feature fun colors and toys to create a playful experience as they help children.

Watch the video above for more information about pediatric therapy.