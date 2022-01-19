Don’t miss a grand return to the Detroit Opera House this weekend

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Michigan Opera Theater is returning to the Detroit Opera House by welcoming the Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH).

DTH Resident Choreographer and Director Robert Garland said this is not his first experience in Detroit. He shared how he taught masterclasses at Cass Tech, Renaissance High School, and The Detroit School of the Arts back in December as part of the group’s outreach program. He said DTH has always done outreach and found many talented dancers from Detroit.

Garland said his new ballet, “Higher Ground”, will premiere at the Detroit Opera House as part of the show this weekend, and it features the music of Stevie Wonder. Robert said he and DTH dancers recently went on a tour at the Motown Museum to gather inspiration for the performance.

To hear more about The Dance Theatre of Harlem, and its ties with Detroit, watch the video above.