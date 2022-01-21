Get a behind the mask look at “The Lion King”

Nearly 25 years since it’s original debut on stage, “The Lion King” is still amazing audiences. Beginning on January 27, you can watch the live musical at the Detroit Opera House.

Performers Darian Sanders (Simba) and Spencer Plachy (Scar) joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about their experience with the show and its costumes.

Plachy said when he joined the cast in 2018, he had never seen the show. He said it was amazing to discover the show as he learned it, and it has been a wonderful experience. Playing one of Disney’s most iconic villains, Plachy said he derives a lot of inspiration from Jeremy Iron’s “Scar” from the original animated film. He said the costume is integral to the portrayal of the character, and is happy that he gets to adorn what he calls the greatest costume of Broadway history.

Sanders said while his headpiece is not as mechanically elaborate, it allows him to move around more freely. He said being secure on his head is essential, as he must perform flips and swing on vines. The performer said he is excited to be in Detroit, and would love suggestions on where to eat.

To hear the full interview and more information about the production, watch the video above.