Discover the “wonderful things” found in King Tut’s tomb at this museum

Archeologists found the tomb of the ancient Egyptian Pharoah Tutankhamun 100 years ago and the discovery captured the entire world’s interests. Often referred to as “The Boy King”, King Tut’s story is one that has been researched for centuries. Now, you can learn more about him, and walk through his tomb, thanks to a new exhibit at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. Jonathan Jones, manager of Youth and Family Programs at the museum, joined Jason Carr to talk about the limited time exhibit, King Tutankhamun: “Wonderful Things” for the Pharaoh’s Tomb.

Jones said the exhibit goes in depth about the life and legacy of King Tut, and it goes through five phases of his existence. There is an introduction about who he was, the discovery of the tomb, and his public and private life. The exhibit also covers sacred burial rituals that occurred during his time frame and replicas of artifacts that may have been used or that were discovered in the tomb. Jones then showed one of the replicas that is in the exhibit, King Tut’s headdress, one of the most popular items associate to the ancient pharaoh.

