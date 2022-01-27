Ditch the clutter and get your home organized like a pro

Are you frustrated by all the clutter around the house? Do you want to get more organized, but don’t know where to start? Following a step-by-step guide from the pros could help you transform your home.

Kristyn Imesch and Kate Hopper, the co-owners of Pointe Organizing, shared their 4-point strategy to tackling clutter:

Make a plan: Start small and have fun with it. Group items into categories: Clear out the area you’re organizing and create separate groups of items you plan to keep, throw away, donate or recycle. Purge: Get rid of expired, damaged, or unneeded items. Organize to fit your lifestyle: Put frequently used items in easy reach. Consider accessibility and safety.

Watch the video above to hear Imesch and Hopper walk through each step of the organizing process.