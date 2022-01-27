Get the low down on high-end resale

If you are looking to spruce up your wardrobe without paying too much, look no further than Council Re | Sale in Berkley. The store is owned and operated by the National Council of Jewish Women Michigan, and the former President of the council, Sandi Matz, joined “Live in The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about the store.

Matz said the store contains many high-end items for sale, and will open a new department in February called the “Council Collection”. She said the collection will contain designer clothing like Escada, Calvin Klein, Armani, and Hugo Boss, all in pristine condition.

Matz said the store is having a sale this Friday and Saturday called the “fill a bag sale”. She said individuals can fill large bags with summer clothing for only 20 dollars. She says because the store is always re-stocking, shopping often is how you find the best deal.

To hear more about what the store has to offer, watch the video above.