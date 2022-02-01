Meet the Black History Makers of Today

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we celebrate Black History Month this February, dozens of Michigan high school seniors are being recognized for their ability to uplift their peers or their community through academic achievement and positive behavior.

It’s part of a scholarship program called “Black History Makers of Today.” Each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the McDonald’s Restaurant Owner/Operators of Michigan.

So, who are these outstanding students?

Darron Alexander is a senior at Henry Ford High School in Detroit. He wants to be a leader because that means people will listen to you and heed your advice. He says this recognition is proof that all his hard work has paid off.

Jasmine Hensler is another student being honored. She is a senior at Pontiac High School and is a firm believer that you should surround yourself with people who see more in you than you see in yourself. As she puts it, “Sometimes you need a little extra encouragement and support to help you out.” To her, this recognition means that it doesn’t matter how humble your background is, you can achieve anything if you work hard.

Page Burns is a senior at River Rouge High School and is a part of her school’s NHS program. As a member, she helps out younger students by reading to classrooms. She says she is very honored for all her hard work to be recognized.

These are just three of the 25 students who will be receiving this scholarship. Throughout the month, we will be introducing you to more Black high school students who are leaders in their community.

