Want to go camping? Here are 3 different ways to enjoy the great outdoors

We may be in the midst of winter, but you can get excited about spring and summer by starting to plan your next camping trip. Camping is a popular way to vacation in Michigan, but what type of camping experience is right for your family?

For the rustic camper: Consider a tent, which you can make more cozy with an air mattress.

For the luxury camper: Consider a motorized RV, which is like a home on wheels with multiple amenities, such as a bathroom.

For the camper who enjoys some of the comforts of home: Consider a towable pop-up camper, which often includes beds, a cooktop and a dining area.

There are plenty of RVs that can fit any lifestyle, many of which will be available to check out at the 56th annual Detroit RV and Camping Show at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi through this weekend.

The event also features education seminars for attendees to learn about campground etiquette, trailering and more.

The Detroit RV and Camping Show runs Feb. 2 through Feb. 6.

