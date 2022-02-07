Girl Scouts learn life lessons through cookie sales

Girl Scout cookie season is underway, which means people are loading up on their favorite sweet treats. However, these cookie sales have an impact far beyond their flavor.
Girl Scouts learn all kinds of skills while selling cookies, such as:
- Money management
- Business ethics
- How to set goals
- Decision making
- How to work with different people
Girl Scout Senior Sage Johnson has been a Girl Scout for eight years.
Johnson said the support from cookie sales has helped her pay for trips to Mall of America and Kentucky Kingdom, along with workshops for babysitting training and camping.
There are various ways to purchase Girl Scout cookies. For more information about cookie sales, click or tap here or watch the video above.