Girl Scouts learn life lessons through cookie sales

Girl Scout cookie season is underway, which means people are loading up on their favorite sweet treats. However, these cookie sales have an impact far beyond their flavor.

Girl Scouts learn all kinds of skills while selling cookies, such as:

Money management

Business ethics

How to set goals

Decision making

How to work with different people

Girl Scout Senior Sage Johnson has been a Girl Scout for eight years.

Johnson said the support from cookie sales has helped her pay for trips to Mall of America and Kentucky Kingdom, along with workshops for babysitting training and camping.

