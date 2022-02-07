Meet this year’s winner of Motown’s singing competition

For this week’s Music Monday we invited Travis James to tell us about his experience with Motown’s Amplify: The Sound of Detroit singing contest and his singing background.

Travis said the contest was definitely competitive, and still feels surreal that he came out on top. He said he has been singing since he was four years old, and to come as far as he has is very humbling.

Travis said he is currently working on a few more singles, and is excited to perform at spring and summer festivals.

Travis gave us a taste of what is to come and performed “It’s My Time” on the show. He said this song contains a universal message, and he hopes his listeners will be able to connect to it.

To hear “It’s My Time”, watch the video above.