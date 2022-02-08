How healthy is your heart? How might a COVID-19 infection affect it?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

February is American heart month, a time when people can focus on and learn more about the health of their heart.

During a time when many people are contracting COVID, there are increasing concerns about the impact it can have on normally healthy hearts.

Board certified cardiologist, Dr. Delair Gardi, with Heart and Vascular Consultants, joined “Live In The D” to discuss heart health, and how to stay on top of it.

Gardi said with many people being diagnosed with COVID-19, doctors have begun to see what negative impacts it has on the heart. Some of those include:

Infection of the heart lining and muscle

Arrhythmia/abnormal heart beat

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Gardi said an abnormal heart beat is especially important to pay attention to. It should be addressed and treated early. Along with the COVID-19 side effects, you should still be paying attention to general symptoms of heart trouble, such as:

Shortness of breath

Pressure or tightness in the chest

Chest pain

Fluttering of the heart

Fatigue

Gardi said women and men can be affected differently, in terms of heart irregularities.

Women tend to present flu-like symptoms, like getting fatigued, experiencing pain in the jaw or back pain.

Men tend to experience chest tightness and heaviness, or shortness of breath.

Heart and Vascular Consultants can provide many treatments for heart trouble, such as stents, angiograms, artery blockage removal, surgeries and medications.

