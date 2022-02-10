Get swept up in love at these fun events this weekend

Valentine’s Day is next week, so this weekend is the perfect time to celebrate by having a day date or night out with your love. There are many events happening around the area, some of them are sweet and traditional, and others are a completely different way to show your love and affection.

First up is Plymouth Ice Festival. This is the 40th anniversary for the festival, and the town is ready to celebrate. Each sculpture starts out as a 350 pound block of ice and is transformed into a beautiful display. There will be over 70 sculptures to check out, and restaurants and shops will be open for you to visit. The festival starts Friday, with ice carvings beginning at 5 p.m.

Mount Clemens is also hosting their Annual Ice Sculpture Festival. Not only can you check out lovely ice designs throughout the city’s downtown area, but there’s also face painting for the kids, snacks, and a showing of the movie “Ice Age”, along with pre-historic art activities. The festival begins Friday from noon to 3 p.m.

Ferndale Project will have Valentine’s Day Sip & Shop Pop-Up Market. Enjoy bonbons and beer pairings, Valentine themed DIY projects, and local vendors will be around with their hand-crafted goods for purchase. The market will be Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

For a scarier way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, check out Valentine Haunt at Hush Haunted Attractions in Westland. Snuggle up with your sweetie as you try to get through three different Valentine themed haunted attractions. You can upgrade the experience by purchasing glow stick packets, renting flickering candles, or buying a vampire repellent necklace. The Haunt will be open Friday, Saturday, and Monday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

