This Detroit artist creates vibrant graphic designs

As we celebrate Black History Month, we are shining a light on the people who make Detroit such a vibrant city. It’s a community rich in art, music, culture, style, and fashion. One woman is putting all of that together with her colorful graphic designs.

Quileen Adams, owner of Creative Hina Design, joined Live in the D host Tati Amare to talk about her collection of tributes to Detroit, particularly its music history.

Adams calls the collection “The City of Soul Detroit” because of the soulful sounds that originated in Detroit during the 1960s. She says she decided to blend a handful of successful artists with contemporary, modern, fresh graphics for younger and older generations. She says this collection is a way for her to express herself and give back to Detroit.

A lot of Adams’ designs start from sketches. She finds inspiration from music, nature, photography, old graphics, typography, and collaborating with other artists.

As a graduate from Wayne State University, her foundation comes from studying there, creating a portfolio and becoming a senior web designer for many years, before deciding to freelance.

Adams was also awarded by the Nest Revolving Maker Fund, supported by the Tory Burch Foundation, to make products for children with autism like her son. She says she is very excited about the upcoming collection.

