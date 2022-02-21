This show may have you rooting for a crime lord

A criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated banks heists versus a relentless FBI agent who will stop at nothing to get justice, do you want to know what the “Endgame” is?

The first episode of “The Endgame” is out today on NBC, and it features a staff of talented writers and outstanding cast, including Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé. The two stars of the show joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about the first season.

Baccarin plays Elena Federova, the “Queen of crime”, and said behind her character’s unlawful actions, there are good intentions. She said by the end of the season you will be rooting for her, and see that she has many similarities with Bathé’s character FBI agent Val Turner.

Bathé said not even she knows where the first season will go, and each episode deals with its own small endgame. She said each show contains many small battles that are apart of a major storyline.

To see a clip from the show, watch the video above. “The Endgame” premieres tonight at 10pm on Local 4.