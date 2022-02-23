Cass Tech student recognized for leadership in community

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Dozens of Michigan high school students are getting special recognition from McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today scholarship program, including a student from Cass Tech High School in Detroit.

Kymmie Chriswell, a senior at Cass Tech, is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship. Chriswell said she demonstrates leadership by making sure everyone feels welcome and by trying her hardest to make a change in the workplace and in school. This scholarship means a lot to Chriswell because she said she wants to make a huge change in the world and feels this scholarship is one step toward making that happen.

The Black History Makers of Today scholarship program is recognizing a total of 25 students across Michigan for their ability to uplift their peers or their community through academic achievement and positive behavior.

