Metro Detroit native drops the beat in “Stomp”

Do you ever listen to a song and find yourself tapping along to the beat, hitting the drums on the stirring wheel, or clapping along? That is the premise of the popular show “Stomp.” For the last 27 years, what began as a street performance in the United Kingdom has grown into an international sensation.

The show will return to Detroit from March 1st through March 6th at the Music Hall, and a Metro Detroit native will perform in the cast.

Jonathan Elkins, a “Stomp” performer and Ferndale native, spoke with Live In The D host Jason Carr about his experience.

Prior to his role in “Stomp,” Elkins was a member of the Detroit Pistons Drumline and the Detroit Lions Drumline since 2013. He says he was able to perform for many years at the Palace and even traveled with the Lions when they played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Elkins enjoys all aspects of being a member of “Stomp”, including writing music, playing, and receiving feedback from the audience. He says it combines everything he wanted to accomplish in high school, including drumming, comedy, and performing.

During the chat, Elkins used props to demonstrate the beats he creates for the show. According to the artist, there are several every day items around your house that you may utilize to generate music.

You can get tickets to see Elkins perform in “Stomp” online.

Watch the video above to see the full interview and hear a quick performance from Elkins.