National Adoption Week: Where to meet the perfect furry friend for your family

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It is National Adoption week, and there are a handful of events that can make adopting a furry friend easier.

Anna Chrisman, with Michigan Humane, said there are multiple adoption events going on through Sunday, and everyone is welcome to attend.

The events will take place all week at the PetSmart location in Roseville, and there will be a special canine event this weekend.

Perhaps you’re mentally ready to take on a new pet, but how can you best prepare your home?

Chrisman said introducing a new pet to the home is very similar to bringing a newborn baby home. She provided a list to make sure you have all the supplies ready to go:

Water dishes

Food dishes

Collars

Leashes

Bedding

Toys

Chrisman said the greatest part about adopting through the PetSmart adoption week is that you are already at a pet store. You can pick up all the supplies you need while picking out your family’s new best friend.

Chrisman said there are so many animals in need of a loving home, including this week’s pet of the week, Lolly, a 3-year-old domestic shorthair cat that’s looking for a home where she can get plenty of attention.

Ad

Lolly is a feisty, treat-motivated cat that loves other pets. She is open to meeting kids, canine friends and other feline pals, which make most homes a suitable environment for her. You can meet friendly felines just like Lolly at this week’s upcoming events.

Watch the video above to learn more.

If you are interested in adopting the pet of the week, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay all your standard adoption fees.